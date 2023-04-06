Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Oxygen to air local murder story on “Snapped”

Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.
Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.(KPLC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A notorious and brutal Grayson County murder will be featured on the crime show “Snapped” this weekend.

Patricia McMillion shot and killed her ex-husband, Kenneth McMillion, in 2008 in Luella.

Patricia and her accomplice, Harold Ballard, then took his body and dumped it in a Louisiana swamp in hopes he’d be eaten by alligators.

Surveillance video at a nearby store is what led authorities to them.

Patricia was convicted and sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Ballard pled guilty to tampering with evidence and was given 10 years probation.

The “Snapped” episode will air on Oxygen on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests, search for third suspect
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
Artrell Taylor
Second arrest made in fatal Longview shooting
Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Field of grass
East Texas Ag News: Understanding nitrogen fertilizer timing
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-7-23
Friday’s Weather: More rain likely, flooding possible in Deep East Texas
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
SHINE
SHINE helps support single East Texas mothers who are struggling
MARTIN MAHOMES
KLTV 10 p.m. M-F, Recurring - clipped version MARTIN MAHOMES