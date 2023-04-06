Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are on the scene of a reported overturned vehicle that’s left at least one person injured on Thursday morning .

The incident occurred on 155 Frankston Hwy and Southwest Loop 323. EMS is on the scene treating the injured.

The wreck is still under investigation. Authorities advise commuters to avoid the area to prevent worsening traffic conditions.

