Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... It looks like the significant severe storms have exited East Texas, however, over the next few days, until Saturday morning, showers and isolated thundershowers, even a few storms, will continue. Rainfall is expected to be rather heavy over Deep East Texas (Southern areas of East Texas), generally south of a Crockett to Center line, with totals of 4.00″-7.00″ possible through Saturday morning, when the rain is anticipated to end. North of this line, rainfall totals should range from .50″ far northern areas to nearly 3.00″ in some locations. We will continue to monitor the flooding potential for you for the rest of the week. Otherwise, much cooler air will be in place through the weekend before we return to the 80s for highs on Monday. Easter Sunday appears to be a great day with partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to middle 50s and highs in the middle 70s. Early next week, mostly sunny skies are expected with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s. Have a great night.

