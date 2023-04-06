East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the jacket and the umbrella – today looks to be cool and rainy. Expect flooding concerns, especially in Deep East Texas as showers and thunderstorms will continue to move from southwest to northeast through East Texas all day long. Some of the rain could taper off later today, but more will be on the way tomorrow. The last of the rain looks to come to an end before sunrise Saturday with some gradual clearing by Saturday afternoon. It will be warmer this weekend with a bit more sunshine on Easter Sunday. Next week will be a tricky forecast. The low pressure that is causing all our rain should lift out of the area, but there is some indication that it could linger. If the low pressure sticks around, more clouds and rain would be in the forecast, but if it lifts to the northeast, skies will clear and temperatures will warm up.

