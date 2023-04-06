Missing Trinity County woman may be suffering from medical emergency

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Ruth Rosser, 46, of Apple Springs was last seen leaving her home at around 9 p.m. on April 5 with none of her possessions.

She was last seen wearing peach-colored leggings, a black top and possible a black windbreaker.

Rosser is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and has black hair pulled up with a red or white ponytail holder.

Rosser is possibly experiencing a medical emergency that sometimes causes bouts of confusion and detachment.

If you have any information please contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.

