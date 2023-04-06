Marshall home owners saved from house fire by neighbors

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Thursday house fire in Marshall resulted in no deaths or injuries as a result of the neighbors’ actions.

Around 7:41 a.m., the Marshall Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Scenic Loop for a structure fire, according to an announcement from the department.

Neighbors had noticed the fire and made the call to 911 before notifying the unsuspecting occupants, getting them out to safety.

The department said they are fortunate for the fast actions of “good hearted, brave neighbors” who most likely prevented a potentially devastating outcome.

Battalion Chief Jeans noted heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house. Jeans authorized an interior fire attack and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries noted; however, three pets died due to smoke inhalation. Animal control was called and responded to the scene for support. Firefighters were able to locate and render aid to a house cat using an animal rescue kit kept in their Command Unit. Two other animals survived the fire, and all three surviving pets are in the care of Marshall Animal Control for further observation.

The residents were displaced, but there was no need for Red Cross assistance.

Due to the effects of the recent storms, SWEPCO crews have been working in the area and noted power had been turned off to the area since early this morning and there was no service to any of the houses in the area at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated at this time.

