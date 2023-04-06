Judge denies cruise for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - A Goodrich man charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been denied the opportunity to go on a cruise by a federal judge.

Legal counsel for Daniel Page Adams had requested that travel restrictions be modified so that Adams could travel on a cruise ship as part of a work-related trip. Adams currently is allowed to travel further than a 150 mile radius from his home for work, but given the fact that the cruise ship would be traveling through international waters and would be making stops at a foreign country, the request was made. However, United States attorneys argued that Adams’ alleged actions are reason enough to prohibit such travel.

“On January 6, Adams showed himself to be a leader of violent criminal activity. Permitting him to come within mere steps of another country, while partaking in a cruise in international waters, poses a grave risk that he will abscond,” the U.S. attorneys said in a filing.

On Wednesday, March 29, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman denied the request to allow Adams to travel for the cruise.

Additionally, Adams is also asking a federal judge to strike down one of the charges levied against him in the official indictment.

According to a motion filed by the legal counsel for Daniel Page Adams, the count in question alleges that Adams “attempted to, and did, corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding ... by entering and remaining in the United States Capitol without authority and committing an act of civil disorder, and threatening Congressional officials, and engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct and destroying federal property, and aiding and abetting to do the same.”

Adams’ attorney claims that the count should be dismissed due to its “fatally flawed” nature as they claim the defendant’s alleged actions cannot qualify as conduct that “otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes,” an official proceeding. Adams’ attorney argues that the statute under which Adams is being prosecuted only applies to “corrupt obstruction of tribunal-like proceedings before Congress related to the administration of justice” and does not apply to the obstruction of “a ceremonial proceeding before Congress like the certification of the electoral college vote.” This, Adams’ attorney claims, proves his actions do not constitute a crime.

Adams is next due in court on April 12 for a status conference.

