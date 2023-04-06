Here’s the beef: Longview High ag science programs see growth in classrooms

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview High School, which has never been known for it’s agricultural studies, has seen recent growth in its Ag Science program.

Braylon Session is one of the Ag Science Teachers, and he instructs the Meat Lab at Longview High. Session said that when the program started around 2014-2015, only a handful of students signed up, and the program has been growing “tremendously” ever since. He now has four food tech classes and two full meat processing classes.

One student on the meat team, Trent Keebaugh, shared his interest in joining the Ag Science program.

“I grew up hunting, and I thought it’d be cool to learn how to process large animals other than deer,” he said.

Before the interview, Session had the students practice on the carcasses of a steer and two pigs, checking yield and grading the quality of the meats.

The students who made the team this year are preparing to go to the state competition on April 29 at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Alexandria Silva, the Animal Science Teacher who instructs the Vet Science team, has seen great success in her department as well. According to Silva, last year the team was close to placing at the state competition, and this year they managed to take home the third place prize.

She said the students practice three times a week, sometimes early before classes or late after school, and sometimes even during lunch.

What Silva and Session both make note of is that the students are excited about the programs, and the school is grateful to have kids who join the program out of a desire to learn.

