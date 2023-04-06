Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled in Cass County pond last year

Zi'Ariel, A'Miyah, and Te'Mari were all strangled to death and dumped in a pond in Cass County, Texas.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINDEN, Texas (KSLA) - In August of 2022, Shammaonique Wickerson’s three children — Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5 — were reported missing; later, their bodies were pulled from a private pond in Cass County, Texas.

These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.(New Black Panther Nation)

“It’s been hard for me my family, mainly because we all want answers. We all want to know exactly what happened,” Wickerson said.

At the time, the children were thought to have drowned, but an autopsy report says otherwise. The children apparently were dead from strangulation before entering the water.

“I’m saying to the residents and parents of Cass County to protect your babies because a killer is on the loose,” said Quanell X, of the New Black Panther Nation.

PREVIOUS VIDEOS:

Representatives of the New Black Panther Nation have begun working with the family of these children to help bring justice to the family.

“We come here to Cass County today angry as hell. We are hurting with this mother and her family,” Quanell X said.

He expressed dissatisfaction with how this case has progressed; and he was very critical of Cass County investigators and the Texas Rangers.

“Obviously, the Barney Fife investigators, the mom-and-pop investigative agencies did not do the correct job so they could recognize what killed these three young, beautiful girls. We are demanding that the FBI get involved in this case,” Quanell X said.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said they welcome any extra help investigating this tragedy, and that’s why the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

“We want you to treat this mother like she is the daughter of Joe Biden and I guarantee you every damn resource in America will be here in this county,” Quanell X said.

