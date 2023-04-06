Evidence to be re-tested in Cherokee County quadruple homicide case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of three people charged in a 2021 quadruple homicide was back in a Cherokee County court on Wednesday.

Billy Phillips appeared for a discovery hearing over evidence in the shooting deaths of John Clinton, 18, Jeff Gerla, 47, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39. Phillips is charged with capital murder. The Cherokee County district attorney agreed with Phillips’ attorney to re-test DNA on evidence, including clothing from the victims. Other evidence includes data from phones belonging to the victims and suspects.

Also charged with capital murder are Dylan Welch and Jesse Pawlowski. All three men have pleaded not guilty. A trial date has not yet been set.

