Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore man and Carthage woman have been arrested after a dead body was found in Rusk County several days ago.

William Edward Welch, 36, and Stephanie Nichoal Kravis, 36, are each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance and abuse of corpse. Both are being held on collective bonds of $170,000.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to a death investigation on March 30 after a body was found on Rusk County Road 169D. Investigators determined the person had died at an alternate location and had been taken to this location in attempt to cover up the death.

Kilgore police joined the investigation and a search warrant was served in the 600 block of Layton Street in Kilgore. There, authorities seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and other evidence.

Welch and Kravis were determined to be suspects in the case and the sheriff’s office put out an alert for their whereabouts on March 31.

Gregg County Jail records show the pair were arrested on Wednesday.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is withholding the name of the person found dead.

“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office offers its thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased,” a Facebook post states. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enforcing the law and protecting the families and communities we proudly serve.”

