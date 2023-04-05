Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified

Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office confirms a woman was arrested following a shooting on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of FM 312. Dispatchers were told that a woman had shot a man in the face. Her name is Michelle Denise Freudiger, according to Wood County SO Capt. Mike Chilson.

When deputies arrived and secured the scene, they detained Freudiger. The victim of the shooting, her husband, according to Chilson, was awake and coherent, and he was taken to a Tyler hospital to be treated for his wounds.

Freudiger was taken to the Wood County Jail. Her bond amount will be set on Wednesday morning.

