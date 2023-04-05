Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Gregg County judge proposes bond election to fund courthouse parking

A new parking facility for the Gregg County Courthouse is in need of funding.
By Jamey Boyum and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about a proposal for a bond election to fund the parking garage.

As of now, the project would be a projected $19 million. Stoudt says that this price tag prompted the election to allow voters make the decision, though he says the resulting tax increase will not be too substantial.

A contractor has been chosen for the project, who is “working to get the numbers down.” Once the final price is decided, it will be announced and voted on.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

