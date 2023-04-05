WebXtra: Gregg County judge proposes bond election to fund courthouse parking

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new parking facility for the Gregg County Courthouse is in need of funding.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about a proposal for a bond election to fund the parking garage.

As of now, the project would be a projected $19 million. Stoudt says that this price tag prompted the election to allow voters make the decision, though he says the resulting tax increase will not be too substantial.

A contractor has been chosen for the project, who is “working to get the numbers down.” Once the final price is decided, it will be announced and voted on.

