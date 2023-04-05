Van Zandt County DA announces fentanyl found at public school

Canton, Texas (KLTV) - In response to finding fentanyl at a Van Zandt County school, the district attorney has assembled a response task force to combat the presence of the drug.

Tonda Curry, the Criminal District Attorney for Van Zandt County, will announce the formation of the Van Zandt County DA Fentanyl Response Task Force at a press conference at 3 pm on Wednesday, April 5.

According to a press release from the DA’s office, “the task force is comprised of select officers from county and state law enforcement agencies who are committed to making an immediate and aggressive response to the presence of fentanyl in the county.”

The task force has already conducted one operation, searching the residence of persons who supplied fentanyl to a 13 year old who overdosed on the drug.

The operation led to the seizure of a large quantity of illegal pills and a handgun.

More details on the operation, the task force, and their policies will be announced at the press conference set to take place on the Van Zandt County Courthouse steps at 3 pm on Wednesday, April 5.

