Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Van Zandt County DA announces fentanyl found at public school

By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Canton, Texas (KLTV) - In response to finding fentanyl at a Van Zandt County school, the district attorney has assembled a response task force to combat the presence of the drug.

Tonda Curry, the Criminal District Attorney for Van Zandt County, will announce the formation of the Van Zandt County DA Fentanyl Response Task Force at a press conference at 3 pm on Wednesday, April 5.

According to a press release from the DA’s office, “the task force is comprised of select officers from county and state law enforcement agencies who are committed to making an immediate and aggressive response to the presence of fentanyl in the county.”

The task force has already conducted one operation, searching the residence of persons who supplied fentanyl to a 13 year old who overdosed on the drug.

The operation led to the seizure of a large quantity of illegal pills and a handgun.

More details on the operation, the task force, and their policies will be announced at the press conference set to take place on the Van Zandt County Courthouse steps at 3 pm on Wednesday, April 5.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

Latest News

Democrats opposed the bill as they said existing laws already cover this issue
Hughes bills targeting sexual performances passes final Senate vote
Michael Edward Lout
Man accused of multiple Tyler robberies in same day appears in court
A pre-trial was held in the Smith County Courthouse on Wednesday for a man accused of a string...
Man accused of multiple Tyler robberies in same day appears in court
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction