TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler took the first step towards constructing their new school of nursing on Wednesday.

The building is a $35 million expansion for the program. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with the UT system chairman, Kevin Eltife, and the UT Tyler School of Nursing Dean, Barbara Haas about the development.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.