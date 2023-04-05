Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler police ID 3rd suspect in apartment complex shooting deaths

The third suspect is named Lakimbrick Rashawn Horn, 19, from Tyler.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has identified a third suspect in a double homicide that happened on March 23.

The third suspect is named Lakimbrick Rashawn Horn, 19, from Tyler. A warrant for capital murder has been issued for brown and he has a $1,000,000 bond.

Horn may be traveling in a 2003 brown Ford F-150 with a Texas license plate numbered RMP4779.

Horn is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts or see the truck, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Horn is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place at an apartment complex in Tyler on the night of March 23, 2023.

It is believed that Horn and the other suspects in the case set up a gun exchange with the murder victims with the intent of robbing them.

Previous reporting:

Tyler police arrest two in connection with apartment complex deaths

Affidavit: Athens teens killed while trying to rob man of gun

The truck Horn is believed to be traveling in.
The truck Horn is believed to be traveling in.(Tyler Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

Latest News

Democrats opposed the bill as they said existing laws already cover this issue
Hughes bills targeting sexual performances passes final Senate vote
A new parking facility for the Gregg County Courthouse is in need of funding.
WebXtra: Gregg County judge proposes bond election to fund courthouse parking
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
A new parking facility for the Gregg County Courthouse is in need of funding.
WebXtra: Gregg County judge proposes bond election to fund courthouse parking