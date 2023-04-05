Tyler police ID 3rd suspect in apartment complex shooting deaths

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has identified a third suspect in a double homicide that happened on March 23.

The third suspect is named Lakimbrick Rashawn Horn, 19, from Tyler. A warrant for capital murder has been issued for brown and he has a $1,000,000 bond.

Horn may be traveling in a 2003 brown Ford F-150 with a Texas license plate numbered RMP4779.

Horn is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts or see the truck, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Horn is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place at an apartment complex in Tyler on the night of March 23, 2023.

It is believed that Horn and the other suspects in the case set up a gun exchange with the murder victims with the intent of robbing them.

