Tornado confirmed in Cass County west of Linden

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Cass County Wednesday morning.

A tornado warning was issued at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, as the storms moved through Cass County.

This was the only tornado warning sent out for the storms hitting East Texas.

The NWS is still surveying Cass County so there will be more details to come from them in the future.

