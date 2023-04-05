Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Eduardo Castrillo, 28, was arrested by DPS Special Agents along with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office in Midland on March 28.

In 2018, Castrillo was convicted of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm and later sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison.

Castrillo had been wanted since October 2021, when the Socorro Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault.

In January 2023, the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for four counts of sexual assault.

