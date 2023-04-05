Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in Midland

Eduardo Castrillo
Eduardo Castrillo(Texas DPS)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Eduardo Castrillo, 28, was arrested by DPS Special Agents along with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office in Midland on March 28.

In 2018, Castrillo was convicted of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm and later sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison.

Castrillo had been wanted since October 2021, when the Socorro Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault.

In January 2023, the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for four counts of sexual assault.

For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
Powerball
Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
Shannon Marshall
Affidavit: Longview man admits shooting victim in face from car

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-6-23
Thursday’s Weather: Cool and rainy today
Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is seen leaving the Smith County Jail with her husband, Smith...
Sheriff: Video shows Smith County Clerk trying to grab deputy during son’s arrest
Fentanyl dealers ‘choose dollars over children’ Van Zandt County DA Tonda Curry says
Fentanyl dealers ‘choose dollars over children’ Van Zandt County DA says
UT Tyler Nursing expansion groundbreaking
UT Tyler breaks ground for new nursing program expansion
Upshur County sheriff warns of new twist on old fraud scheme