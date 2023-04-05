Senior Living Center throws surprise party for a special resident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friends, family, and the community all came out dressed in pink to honor Norma Shotts, a 93-year-old resident who loves to dance.

“See I’ve been here for six months now; when I moved and decided it was best for me not to be at home by myself,” said Shotts.

The first thing friends and family will say about Norma is that she loves to dance.

“There used to be a preacher coming to our group that was meeting on Tuesday night and so he liked the polka but his wife didn’t, so I polka-ed with him ... so I polka-ed with the preacher,” said Shotts.

She brings a smile to everyone around her and knows how to light up a room.

“Everywhere Norma goes she makes friends, and people are just drawn to her,” said Chuck Blair, Norma’s longtime dance partner.

Chuck Blair met Norma 10 years ago at a dance hall in Edom and has been friends with Norma ever since.

“And her spirit will warm you and anybody who’s around her under any circumstances and I think that’s’ why a lot of folks are here,” said Blair.

Her breast cancer surgery is just a couple of months away.

“I’m hoping and praying that it will turn out ok. I start my treatments in just a few days. In just a few days,” said Shotts.

Emily McDonald is the director of special events with Zeta Tau Alpha at UT Tyler Her sorority along with Fraternity Kappa Sigma

“Our philanthropy is breast cancer education awareness so we thought it would be a fun time together and give back to the community,” said Shotts.

Norma’s friends and family gifted her with flowers and cards wishing her well as she prepares to battle breast cancer.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.