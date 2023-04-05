Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Runway for Hope show benefits Bethesda Health Clinic

The fashion show benefits Bethesda Health Clinic, a clinic that helps those who have trouble acquiring health insurance.
Models strut the runway
Models strut the runway(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second Runway for Hope spring luncheon and style show took place today at Willow Brook Country Club.

The fashion show benefits Bethesda Health Clinic, a clinic that helps those who have trouble acquiring health insurance. The co-chairs of Bethesda Health Clinic used their experience within the fashion industry to show local professionals within the community how to work the runway.

All the proceeds made from Hangers of Hope directly benefit the patients of Bethesda Health Clinic.

“It’s really just showing the community what great finds are available at Hangers of Hope, all of the money from Hangers of Hope goes back to fund patient care for people who are uninsured and can’t afford to go to the doctor otherwise, and so we just want people to know,” said Megan Riaz, The director of community affairs at Bethesda Health Clinic.

“It’s an amazing shopping experience at Hangers of Hope you can find good merchandise there and it all benefits an amazing cause,” said Riaz.

A $50,000 matching gift from local personal injury attorney, J Chad Parker, was announced. It’s a charitable fund called ‘Don’t Get Hurt Twice’ that correlates with East Texas Giving Day on April 25.

To donate to the cause, you can visit EastTexasGivingDay.org

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
Torey McLemore
Panola County deputy arrested following internal investigation
Brandon Brooks
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Smith County traffic stop
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school
Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son

Latest News

Countywide Polling Bill
East Texas elections offices share concerns about countywide polling bill
Smith County Clerk Arrested
Smith County clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
State of Smith County
Judge sets projected dates for new Smith County courthouse, parking garage
Hughes Spring Volunteer Fire Department rebuilds station destroyed by tornado
Hughes Spring Volunteer Fire Department rebuilds station destroyed by tornado