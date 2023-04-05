Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP fundraising dinner, March 16, 2023, in Keene, N.H.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The decision clears the way for Pence to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington.

