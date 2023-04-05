Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies are expected through this evening, then Cloudy overnight tonight. We have seen a few isolated thunderstorms over NE sections of East Texas this evening and may see a few more before the cold front moves in tomorrow morning. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday morning as a cold front passes through East Texas. Not everyone is expected to see the strongest thunderstorms in the morning, but many will. There remains an ENHANCED RISK, or 30% chance for significant severe storms along, and north, of Interstate 20 during the morning hours. A SLIGHT RISK, or 15% chance for significant severe storms exists for the central and western areas of ETX. Once the morning storms exit the area, we will continue to have chances for scattered showers and thundershowers during the afternoon/evening hours, but those are not likely to become severe as the air will be cooler. We will continue to monitor the weather for you tomorrow. Please stay Weather Alert. More rain is expected on Thursday, into the first half of the day on Friday, with some very heavy rainfall expected, especially over the southern regions of ETX. Rainfall totals over the southern ½ of East Texas may be in the range of 3″-5″ and some may see more. Some flooding issues may occur over areas south of Hwy 79 if the heavy rainfall does indeed fall. Please monitor closely. The rain should end by Friday evening, leaving us with a fairly dry weekend ahead. Easter Sunday now looks to be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with lows in the middle 50s and highs nearing 80. Monday and Tuesday appear to be fairly quiet as well with highs jumping into the middle 80s. Have a great night.

