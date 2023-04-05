Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

North Texas adding bullet-resistant film to school windows

Denison ISD receives a state grant, allowing them to make a series of security upgrades.
Denison ISD receives a state grant, allowing them to make a series of security upgrades.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD received a Safety Stands Grant from the state to go towards security upgrades. One of the additions is a film that goes on windows to help protect against bullets.

Director of Security for Denison ISD, Michael DeHaven, said he was looking for gaps in safety to fill to safeguard all students and staff and the grant will help him do that.

“The 3M Blast Shatter Resistant Film is one component of a larger Safety and Security Grant is part of the upgrade path that we’re taking with the district,” DeHaven said.

The film will be added to all windows on every campus. While it will not make windows bulletproof, it will make the glass shatterproof. This will provide more time for anyone inside the compromised area to get to safety.

This is just one of the upgrades out of a series of changes in the works

“It’s going to allow us more mitigation, with cameras with film, with fencing with locks, it kind of covers the gamut for us,” DeHaven said.

However, DeHaven said some of the new security measures will not be shared to avoid anyone who poses a threat having knowledge of the security measures within the schools.

“We want the community now that we are securing the schools and that we’re going to be a best-in-class School District,” DeHaven said.

DeHaven said these upgrades will be put on all current and future campuses. The grant is separate from the proposed school bonds that will be decided on by voters next month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
Powerball
Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
Shannon Marshall
Affidavit: Longview man admits shooting victim in face from car

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-6-23
Thursday’s Weather: Cool and rainy today
Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is seen leaving the Smith County Jail with her husband, Smith...
Sheriff: Video shows Smith County Clerk trying to grab deputy during son’s arrest
Fentanyl dealers ‘choose dollars over children’ Van Zandt County DA Tonda Curry says
Fentanyl dealers ‘choose dollars over children’ Van Zandt County DA says
UT Tyler Nursing expansion groundbreaking
UT Tyler breaks ground for new nursing program expansion
Upshur County sheriff warns of new twist on old fraud scheme