Nacogdoches High names new football coach, AD

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The new head football coach and athletic director for Nacogdoches High School was announced on Wednesday.

Darby House comes to Nacogdoches from Poteet High School, located south of San Antonio. At Poteet, House turned around a team that was 0-10 in 2018, winning 10 games in 2021 and earning the school’s first playoff victory since 1958 while also clinching its first district title since 2005. In 2022, the Aggies finished 6-5, advancing to the playoffs for a fourth straight season with House at the helm.

“We wanted someone with a track record of building a successful program and that’s certainly the case with Coach House,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo. “He took over a program in Poteet that was struggling and turned it around by establishing a strong foundation. Nacogdoches will be a great fit for Coach House.”

The turnaround at Poteet attracted statewide attention. In 2022, House was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 40 Under 40 list as one of the top young coaches in the state.

“I’m grateful to Dr. Trujillo for this opportunity,” House said. “There’s tremendous promise here, and I can’t wait to get started.”

House expects to begin work at Nacogdoches ISD next week while he and his family start the process of relocating.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.