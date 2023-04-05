Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches City Council approves contract with USIC Location Services

Nacogdoches city council
Nacogdoches city council(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches City Council approved tonight a contract between USIC and the city.

Previously the public works director for the city said the volume of calls to 811 had risen due to telecommunication companies installing fiber optic lines. They were receiving around 400 calls a month.

They were unable to keep up with the volume of calls reporting strikes because the city only has one locator on staff.

USIC already handles locating gas, electric, and phone lines for the city. The contract adds they will be locating water taps and water and sewer lines in this agreement as well.

Utilities construction manager Jason Smith said there are currently eight contractors and crews around town laying fiber optic lines around town and an additional seven subcontractors who are about to start. They say they are getting more calls of strikes than ever.

City staff will oversee four to six USIC locators and investigate the reported strikes.

“It gives us access to four to six contract employees essentially to keep up with those location services, while our city staff can be more helpful to residents to assisting in coordinating effort of doing the repairs and hopefully not allowing those things to go as long as they are,” Smith said.

This contract with USIC is for a year.

