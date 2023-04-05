East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out warm and cloudy with thunderstorms developing across the region. These storms will continue to strengthen through the morning and then begin to diminish by midday. A few more storms could develop in Deep East Texas this afternoon. Any storms that develop today have the potential to become strong to severe. High winds and hail will be the main threats, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. As the cold front moves through East Texas this morning, temperatures will drop into the 60s midday and then rebound back to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Cloudy skies remain tonight with a few showers, especially in Deep East Texas, picking up by morning. Heavy rainfall is possible in southern counties through the day tomorrow with showers continuing into Friday. Rain tapers off early Saturday with some sunshine returning by Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.