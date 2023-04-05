Man gets prison for dragging girlfriend with noose around her neck in a fit of jealous rage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former transient with a history of domestic violence, and drug and alcohol addiction, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend and choking her by dragging her with a noose around her neck.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about two hours before recommending that Tony Lee Cureton, 33, be sentenced to 12 years in prison after his conviction for assault family violence with a prior, and five years in prison on his conviction for assault family violence by occlusion with a prior.

Cureton faced up to life in prison on the first count ,and up to 20 years on the second count because of his criminal history that prosecutors Duncan Widmann and Stephen Yip used to enhance his potential punishment.

After the three-day trial was over Wednesday afternoon, Cureton pleaded guilty to an unrelated possession of methamphetamine charge, and Judge Susan Kelly sentenced him to 24 months in a state jail. All his time will be served concurrently.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said his office will continue to work to keep violent criminals “off our streets.”

“We appreciate the jury’s service and decision,” Tetens said. “We are grateful the victim in this case wasn’t injured more after being dragged around by a noose and whipped by Mr. Cureton. Thankfully, he will have to serve at least half of his sentence before being parole eligible since the jury also found the noose to be a deadly weapon.”

Defense attorney Brian Howell, who presented evidence to show that Cureton has taken at least 60 online classes and turned his life over to God during his time in the McLennan County Jail in an attempt to turn his life around, said Cureton accepts and respects the jury’s verdict.

“Mr. Cureton is sorry and remorseful for his actions, and asks for forgiveness from the victim,” Howell said. “He intends to avail himself of all the classes and programs while he is in prison, and hopes to come out after his time rehabilitated and a better man for it.”

The victim in the case testified that she and Cureton were living in a garage on Roselawn Drive at a home owned by a man who takes in homeless people. She said Cureton suspected her of infidelity, and fashioned a noose out of a rope and dragged her into the house, asking her if she slept with a number of the men who were staying there.

He later punched her, kicked her and beat her with the rope, leaving a distinctive burn mark around her neck, and welts, bruises and abrasions from her head to her knees.

Waco officers testified it was one of the worst cases of domestic violence they had seen, short of the victim being killed.

Cureton, who has prior convictions for assaulting his father and a former girlfriend, testified during the punishment phase of the trial that he found his mother dead in 2010 and that tragic event sent him on a downward spiral into drug and alcohol abuse. That led to untreated mental health issues and to chronic homelessness, he said.

He said he dropped out of school at 15, but voluntarily has been taking online classes made available to him at the county jail on topics such as anger management, 12 step programs, career resources, conflict resolution and substance abuse.

Cureton said he is a different person under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol, but said he has been helped by the classes, underwent substance abuse withdrawal, and turned his life over to Jesus Christ while he has been in jail. Getting arrested, he said, probably saved his life.

“I pray to God that she will forgive me for that, and that God will forgive me for that,” Cureton told the jury.

Widmann, who asked the jury to give Cureton 40 years, thanked jurors for their “service and thoughtful consideration and for sending a message that domestic violence is unacceptable and will be punished in McLennan County.”

Yip said Cureton put Howell in an “unenviable position,” but added Howell was “incredibly professional in how he defended the case.”

“The way this case was tried, and the jury’s verdict, make it clear that the criminal justice system works in McLennan County,” Yip said.

