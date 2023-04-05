Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Man accused of multiple Tyler robberies in same day appears in court

A pre-trial was held in the Smith County Courthouse on Wednesday for a man accused of a string of robberies that happened in the same day.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pre-trial hearing was held in the Smith County Courthouse on Wednesday for a man accused of a string of robberies that happened in the same day.

Michael Edward Lout, 58, was arrested on June 5, 2021 following a series of robbery calls that morning, starting at 6:28 a.m. First, the Exxon gas station at Loop 323 and Kinsey was robbed. Two additional Exxon stations, at the 5000 block of South Broadway and near Troup Highway at Loop 323, were robbed after that Saturday morning. Fifteen minutes after those robberies, the Shipley’s Donuts on 5th Street was robbed.

Police found Lout at another convenience store, and seeing he matched the descriptions given, they obtained a search warrant and found an unspecified amount of cash in his car. Lout was held on $1.2 million in total bonds for four counts of aggravated robbery following his arrest.

In Judge Taylor B. Heaton’s court on Wednesday, Lout’s attorney made the case that the potential aggravated assault sentencing of 30 years with a minimum of 15 years served is essentially a death sentence for the 58-year-old. The state was unwilling to grant the attorney’s requests.

Lout’s trial is set for April 25.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

Latest News

Democrats opposed the bill as they said existing laws already cover this issue
Hughes bills targeting sexual performances passes final Senate vote
A pre-trial was held in the Smith County Courthouse on Wednesday for a man accused of a string...
Man accused of multiple Tyler robberies in same day appears in court
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
Van Zandt County DA announces fentanyl found at public school