Man accused of multiple Tyler robberies in same day appears in court

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pre-trial hearing was held in the Smith County Courthouse on Wednesday for a man accused of a string of robberies that happened in the same day.

Michael Edward Lout, 58, was arrested on June 5, 2021 following a series of robbery calls that morning, starting at 6:28 a.m. First, the Exxon gas station at Loop 323 and Kinsey was robbed. Two additional Exxon stations, at the 5000 block of South Broadway and near Troup Highway at Loop 323, were robbed after that Saturday morning. Fifteen minutes after those robberies, the Shipley’s Donuts on 5th Street was robbed.

Police found Lout at another convenience store, and seeing he matched the descriptions given, they obtained a search warrant and found an unspecified amount of cash in his car. Lout was held on $1.2 million in total bonds for four counts of aggravated robbery following his arrest.

In Judge Taylor B. Heaton’s court on Wednesday, Lout’s attorney made the case that the potential aggravated assault sentencing of 30 years with a minimum of 15 years served is essentially a death sentence for the 58-year-old. The state was unwilling to grant the attorney’s requests.

Lout’s trial is set for April 25.

