Lufkin man accused of indecent exposure in dollar store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have arrested a man they say has repeatedly exposed himself to women in area stores.

Terry Hayter Jr., 30, of Lufkin, was arrested Monday after police say he exposed himself to a store clerk at South Timberland Drive Family Dollar.

The clerk told officers that the suspect, who was later identified as Hayter, exposed himself after she approached to ask if he needed help. She said she then walked away without acknowledging Hayter’s actions and had another employee call 911.

Hayter left the store before officers arrived, but he was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure after returning to the store two hours later, according to Lufkin police.

Hayter was arrested earlier this year on similar charges after being tied to three incidents that occurred in December and February in which he exposed himself to two women and a teenage girl at Lufkin-area stores.

Hayter was taken into custody at his home on Feb. 16 on charges of indecency with a child by exposure and indecent exposure.

He was released from jail on March 1 after posting a collective $55,000 bond.

Hayter’s bond in the Monday incident has been set at $60,000. He remains in the Angelina County Jail on Wednesday.

