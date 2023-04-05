Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize

Powerball
Powerball(WVUE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview resident has been announced as the winner of a massive amount of money.

The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday that a winning Powerball ticket for $1,000,000 has been claimed after it was purchased at Penny’s Food and Fuel 3, located at 2001 N. Eastman Road, in Longview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-28-36-53), but not the red Powerball number (4).

