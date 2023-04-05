Judge sets bond at $100K for Winnsboro woman accused of shooting husband in face

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Bond has been set for a Winnsboro woman accused of shooting her husband.

Michelle Denise Freudiger was arrested on April 4 after deputies investigated a shooting at her home. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of FM 312. She is reported as having told authorities on the scene that she shot her husband in the face during an argument.

She was taken into custody and booked into the Wood County Jail. On Wednesday her bond has been set at $100,000. She remains in the jail, charged with aggravated assault of date/family/house with weapon.

Her husband survived the shooting and remains in a Tyler hospital on Wednesday.

