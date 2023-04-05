Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department rebuilds station destroyed by tornado

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Hughes Springs has been cleaning up, restoring and repairing what a tornado destroyed five months ago today. A tornado tore through the city in November, damaging the volunteer fire department and city hall.

The VFD started rebuilding on Monday.

“Kind of depressing waiting for it to start, and now that it’s actually started, now it’s anxious,” Fire Chief Jay Cates said.

Cates said demolition started a few weeks ago. He said the damage is hundreds of thousands of dollars and in order to get the building complete, “a lot of work with the insurance companies and all the damage was done and now they finally got it all lined out how they’re going to do it between, the building were using is awfully damaged, the city hall, and the shop in the back, so they did put the fire station on priority.”

“It was devastating but luckily we had insurance and people helping, so we’re starting all over again,” Cates said.

Cates said the construction should be complete in four months.

