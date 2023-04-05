Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department rebuilds station destroyed by tornado

“It was devastating but luckily we had insurance and people helping, so we’re starting all over again.”
Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department rebuilds station destroyed by tornado
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Hughes Springs has been cleaning up, restoring and repairing what a tornado destroyed five months ago today. A tornado tore through the city in November, damaging the volunteer fire department and city hall.

The VFD started rebuilding on Monday.

“Kind of depressing waiting for it to start, and now that it’s actually started, now it’s anxious,” Fire Chief Jay Cates said.

Cates said demolition started a few weeks ago. He said the damage is hundreds of thousands of dollars and in order to get the building complete, “a lot of work with the insurance companies and all the damage was done and now they finally got it all lined out how they’re going to do it between, the building were using is awfully damaged, the city hall, and the shop in the back, so they did put the fire station on priority.”

“It was devastating but luckily we had insurance and people helping, so we’re starting all over again,” Cates said.

Cates said the construction should be complete in four months.

RELATED:

+ Hughes Springs firefighter survives tornado hit on fire station

+ Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed

+ Hughes Springs firefighters relive tornado’s destruction, wait patiently for insurance help

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
Torey McLemore
Panola County deputy arrested following internal investigation
Brandon Brooks
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Smith County traffic stop
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school
Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son

Latest News

Pink Dance Party
Tyler senior living center throws surprise party for a special resident
Smith County Clerk Arrested
Smith County clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
Countywide Polling Bill
East Texas elections offices share concerns about countywide polling bill
State of Smith County
Judge sets projected dates for new Smith County courthouse, parking garage