Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

More rain is expected, for many areas, through Friday Morning, especially Southern Areas.
Very heavy rainfall will be possible, especially over Deep East Texas through Friday Morning.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... It looks like the significant severe storms have exited East Texas, however, over the next few days, until Friday morning, showers and isolated thundershowers will continue. Rainfall is expected to be rather heavy over Deep East Texas (Southern areas of East Texas), generally south of a Crockett to Center line, with totals of 4.00″-7.00″ possible through Friday morning, when the rain is anticipated to end. North of this line, rainfall totals should range from .50″ far northern areas to nearly 3.00″ in some locations. We will continue to monitor the flooding potential for you for the rest of the week. Otherwise, much cooler air will be in place through the weekend before we return to the 80s for highs on Monday. Easter Sunday appears to be a great day with partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to middle 50s and highs in the middle 70s. Early next week, mostly sunny skies are expected with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

Latest News

Very Heavy Rainfall is possible over Deep East Texas Counties through Friday Morning.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-5-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips