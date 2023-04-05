Evacuation recommendations lifted, Pottery County grass fire at 5,000 acres, 30% contained

Amarillo, Texas (KFDA) - Strong winds and grass fires in the Panhandle Oklahoma area are causing travel concerns.

Potter County:

Crews are continuing to fight a grass fire in the area of Cliffside Helium Plant that is around 5,000 acres and 30 percent contained.

Overnight, crews took advantage of the fire behavior and the decreased wind speeds in order to secure areas of the fire.

Update: the #BentWillowFire in Potter County is an estimated 5,000 acres and 30% contained. Crews took advantage of the moderated fire behavior and decreased wind speeds overnight to secure areas of the fire. Crews engaged in structure protection and watched for embers. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 5, 2023

All traffic lanes of US 287 have reopened, and all evacuation have been cleared and residents are good to return home.

According to the release from the Potter County Fire Rescue, BNSF trains were halted in the area.

Texas A&M Forest Service and Potter County Road and bridge assets were requested.

Fire crews were focusing efforts of line construction along the right flank of the fire.

TIFMAS resources are working on structure protection and additional resources are being brought from Childress.

PCFR requested a first alarm from Amarillo Fire Department for structure protection and possible evacuations in the Park Circle neighborhood on North highway 287.

Officials are asking to avoid the area until further notice.

VIDEO: Potter County fire crews responding to grass fire

Parmer County:

Officials say there is no visibility on Highway 70/84 eastbound.

They’re asking the public to avoid the area or drive very slowly with your hazard lights on.

New Mexico:

The Easter New Mexico News has announced that blowing dust and multiple accidents temporarily closed parts of U.S. 70 this afternoon.

The area is between Muleshoe and Farwell but officials have reopened the road at about 4 p.m.

Conditions remain dangerous.

Hutchinson County:

Officials say the evacuation for Beverly Hills has been lifted since 4 p.m. and residents can return home.

SH 136 between Borger and Stinnett has reopened.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 64.4 acres and 90 percent contained.

The fire started about 2:44 p.m. on Ranch-to-Market Road 3474 north of Borger.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Hutchinson County on the #CzarFire. The fire is an estimated 5 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Xz2g9JAb3f — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 4, 2023

🔥 HUTCHINSON COUNTY: SH 136, north of the roundabout in Borger, is closed both directions due to fire. Traffic is being rerouted to FM 1559. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) April 4, 2023

TxDOT says SH 136 north of Borger is closed in both directions. Traffic is being rerouted to FM 1559.

Fire progression has stopped and crews will remain to mop up the scene.

No structures have been threatened at this time.

Officials ask the public to be cautious, as personnel and equipment will remain in the area.

Union County:

Crews responded to a grass fire on Highway 64/87 at MM 427.

The release says Clayton Fire and Rescue has contained the fire at this time.

Officials ask to please move over for emergency vehicles and to slow down in the area.

Beaver County:

Oklahoma Department of Transportation have reopened all lanes of north and southbound US-83 between the Oklahoma-Texas state line and US-64 junction, near Turpin.

Officials say the visibility was very limited due to the high winds.

This is the view from Trooper Tanner Bozarth #217's vehicle on US-83 in Beaver County, south of Bryans Corner. There is... Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

