Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck

Emergency units were hit by an 18-wheeler while emergency personnel were responding to a wreck on I-20.
By Libby Shaw
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency units were hit by an 18-wheeler while emergency personnel were responding to a wreck on I-20.

According to DPS spokesman Adam Albritton, troopers were working a wreck and Winona fire trucks were blocking the road. An 18-wheeler hit the trucks and sideswiped a DPS unit.

DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck(KLTV Staff)

A Winona volunteer firefighter was taken to a Tyler hospital as a precaution for injuries.

The wreck occurred near the State Highway 155 intersection.

As of 11:45 a.m., I-20 traffic was still backed up.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Lufkin police investigating fatal crash on Old Union Road
Smith County Road 329
TRAFFIC ALERT: Smith County Road 329 closed due to washout
2 killed in crash with 18-wheeler on Hwy 19 near Palestine