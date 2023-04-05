SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency units were hit by an 18-wheeler while emergency personnel were responding to a wreck on I-20.

According to DPS spokesman Adam Albritton, troopers were working a wreck and Winona fire trucks were blocking the road. An 18-wheeler hit the trucks and sideswiped a DPS unit.

DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck (KLTV Staff)

A Winona volunteer firefighter was taken to a Tyler hospital as a precaution for injuries.

The wreck occurred near the State Highway 155 intersection.

As of 11:45 a.m., I-20 traffic was still backed up.

