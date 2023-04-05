Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Longview man admits shooting victim in face from car

Shannon Marshall
Shannon Marshall(Gregg County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is claiming he shot another man to death because he felt threatened, according to arrest records.

The Longview police said they responded to the intersection of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street after 11:18 p.m. call reporting the murder. An affidavit of arrest without warrant from the department said that they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby parking lot.

The affidavit said that a witness reported a “black or grey Jeep-like vehicle” traveling east on Young Street with off-road tires. The witness then saw the victim approach the car while it was stopped at the intersection, when the driver suddenly shouted at the victim before shooting at him. The driver then reportedly drove off, and the victim ran to the lot where he collapsed.

The affidavit said that a black Hummer which matched witness descriptions and camera footage was found soon afterwards with three people standing nearby. The people were detained because of the similarities to the report, and it was found that the Hummer belonged to Shannon Marshall, 22, of Longview. In the car, a .45 caliber cartridge matching those found on the scene was reportedly found in the floorboard.

After being brought in to interview, Marshall confirmed the witness report, according to the affidavit. He allegedly said that he saw the victim reaching for his waistband while approaching the Hummer; believing that the victim was about to pull out a gun, Shannon said he then opened fire and drove off.

Shannon was booked into Gregg County Jail following the interview, where he is being held on a $25,000 bond for murder.

Previous story: 1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting

