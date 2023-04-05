18-wheeler crashes near bridge on Hwy 259 in Kilgore, slows traffic

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, an 18-wheeler lost control and crashed near a bridge in Kilgore.

The Kilgore Police Department Facebook page posted a warning for residents to avoid U.S. 259 and Henderson Blvd, if at all possible. They say the truck hydroplaned, causing it to crash into the barrier on the side of the highway.

Traffic on U.S. 259 was slowed by the crash, and as of around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities were still working to clear the road.

