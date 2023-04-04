Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol processing facility

Destiny Rae Rajewich, 30
Destiny Rae Rajewich, 30(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly crashed into a Border Patrol processing center early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the facility located at 7200 U.S. Highway 83.

According to Laredo Police, the driver, identified as Destiny Rae Rajewich, 30 crashed her vehicle into the processing facility.

She was arrested and charged with DWI and resisting arrest.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torey McLemore
Panola County deputy arrested following internal investigation
Brandon Brooks
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Smith County traffic stop
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
His family announced his death Satuday on Facebook, thanking the community who loved him and...
East Texans mourn loss of Rose Heights pastor Doug Anderson

Latest News

SFA Fatal Crash Hearing
SFA Fatal Crash
Countywide Polling Bill
County Wide Polling Bill
Smith County Clerk Arrested
Smith County clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
State of Smith County
Judge sets projected dates for new Smith County courthouse, parking garage
Sen. Hughes bills targeting sexual performances in front of children pass first votes
Sen. Hughes’ bills targeting sexual performances in front of children pass first vote