Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies will prevail through the rest of the afternoon, with a low chance for one or two thunderstorms before the end of the day. Highs for our Tuesday will be int he mid to upper 80s, slightly cooler than we were yesterday thanks to the increased cloud cover. It will continue to be windy through the rest of today into tomorrow, and a Wind Advisory is in effect.

Early tomorrow morning showers and thunderstorms will return to East Texas, with a chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has nearly our entire viewing area in some form of risk, whether it be a Marginal (1/5) to an Enhanced (3/5) Risk. Due to the possibility of strong to severe storms overnight, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for early Wednesday. Tornadoes, hail, and strong wind will all be possible. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, including options that can wake you up if needed.

Our free KLTV and KTRE weather apps are good options, Thundercall and NOAA Weather Radio are others. Again, please have more than one way to receive alerts. The chance for storms will continue after sunrise, though the severe weather threat will be decreasing. Cooler air will filter into East Texas through the morning, and we’ll see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday. Cooler temperatures and chances for rain will persist through the remainder of the work week. Thankfully, the weekend forecast is looking drier, with just a chance for showers Saturday morning and then dry for Easter Sunday. There’s still some uncertainty in how warm and how much sunshine we see by the end of the weekend, but with the way things have trended, I am hopefully for a gorgeous and warm Easter. Have a great Tuesday!

