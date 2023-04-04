Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tampered recording device still in question in case of SFA students’ deaths

Tampered recording device still in question in case of SFA students’ deaths
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A hearing was held in the Angelina County Courthouse on Tuesday regarding dash cam footage in the case of two dead SFA students killed in a January wreck.

The hearing was regarding the Jan. 20 crash that killed Graylan Spring and Micah McAfoose, and was held in Judge Bob Inselmann’s court. This hearing was intended to be a deposition of the driver of the other vehicle, who’s dashcam footage was wiped following the crash. This footage is still in question, and a decision has not been made.

The hearing also discussed the mirroring of the phones of those involved. The court hopes to determine whether the phones were being used during the crash; the defense argued that the students may have been distracted by their devices leading up to the wreck. Authorities are still working to accurately determine whether this is true.

The court expects to hold another hearing at the end of April.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torey McLemore
Panola County deputy arrested following internal investigation
Brandon Brooks
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Smith County traffic stop
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school
His family announced his death Satuday on Facebook, thanking the community who loved him and...
East Texans mourn loss of Rose Heights pastor Doug Anderson
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

Latest News

Tampered recording device still in question in case of SFA students’ deaths
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
Paul Ryan Hanna
Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused of leaving toddler on street
Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused of leaving toddler on street