Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Record-breaking winnings: Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot...
The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.(Twitter / @AtlantisReno via CNN Newsource)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Someone went to Atlantis Casino in Reno Sunday and came home with record-breaking winnings.

The lucky guest turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after winning a massive Megabucks jackpot.

According to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the unidentified guest won a Megabucks Jackpot worth $14,005,832.09.

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torey McLemore
Panola County deputy arrested following internal investigation
Brandon Brooks
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Smith County traffic stop
His family announced his death Satuday on Facebook, thanking the community who loved him and...
East Texans mourn loss of Rose Heights pastor Doug Anderson
Large hail hits East Texas counties during severe weather on Sunday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
Crockett Police searching for armed robbery suspects
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges