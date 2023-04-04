Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Queen Camilla: Charles’ wife gets title on coronation invite

King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time,...
King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation.(ZUMA via MGN)
By The Associated Press and DANICA KIRKA
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation.

Camilla, who until now has been described as queen consort, is given equal billing on the ornate medieval style invitations that will be sent to more than 2,000 guests and were unveiled on Tuesday.

The new title is another step in the remarkable transformation of a woman once derided as a homewrecker because of her role in the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana.

Charles and Camilla met long before the future king married Diana in 1981 and their relationship continued throughout the tumultuous marriage. That made Camilla an object of scorn among Diana’s many fans, who rallied around the princess as her marriage collapsed.

But Camilla has won over much of the British public with her warmth and down-to-earth humor since she married Charles in a civil ceremony in 2005. The late Queen Elizabeth II early last year issued a statement saying she hoped Camilla would be known as “queen consort” when Charles became king.

Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The palace released a few more details about the coronation on Tuesday, announcing that 9-year-old Prince George, the king’s eldest grandson, who is second in line to the throne, would be one of four pages of honor attending the monarch during the service. Camilla will also have four pages.

The eight young pages are either family friends or close relatives of Charles and Camilla and will carry the robes of prominent figures during the day.

The coronation invitations feature the ancient motif of the Green Man in a nod to the monarch’s record of supporting conservation and environmental protection.

The Green Man is “an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign,” the palace said.

“The shape of the Green Man, crowned in natural foliage, is formed of leaves of oak, ivy and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers of the United Kingdom.”

The design, created by heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator Andrew Jamieson, will be printed on a recycled card with gold foil detailing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torey McLemore
Panola County deputy arrested following internal investigation
Brandon Brooks
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Smith County traffic stop
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
His family announced his death Satuday on Facebook, thanking the community who loved him and...
East Texans mourn loss of Rose Heights pastor Doug Anderson

Latest News

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges in first NY court appearance
LNL: Former President Donald Trump arraigned, indictment unsealed
trump appears in court
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden says tech companies must ensure AI products are safe
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley (left) is charged...
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s body found in alligator’s mouth, police say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme