Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies expected overnight tonight, warm and windy. Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, warm and windy, once again. Just a few showers are possible late. A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas on Wednesday morning bringing with it the chances for strong/severe thunderstorms to our area once again. Most of the storms are expected to be over the northern half of East Texas, generally north of Highway 79...Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage. There is a SLIGHT RISK, or a 15% chance for strong/severe storms north of Hwy 79 and an ENHANCED RISK, or 30% chance for strong/severe storms over areas along and north of Interstate 20. Within the Enhanced Risk, there is a better chance for isolated tornadoes, larger hail, and very gusty wind. Tyler/Longview are now in the Enhanced Risk area, so please be prepared for strong/severe storms. These storms are likely to move through on Wednesday morning, Because of this increased risk for severe storms, A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday morning. As we venture into the afternoon, the storms should move to our east, exiting ETX. A few areas of heavy rainfall will be possible into Thursday morning. Please stay tuned for any and all updates on this severe weather potential. We may see a southern extension of the Enhanced Risk area. Rain chances will continue into the upcoming Easter Weekend with rain expected to end early on Easter Morning...let’s hope. Rainfall totals over northern sections of East Texas may be near 2″, and closer to 4″, over southern locations through the upcoming weekend. Please stay tuned.

