Marshall animal shelter offering 50% off pet adoptions

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Looking for a furry friend to add to the family?

The Marshall Pet Adoption Center will be part of the North Shore Animal League America’s 2023 Tour for Life. The league, MPAC and Paws4Life will be offering 50 percent off all pet adoptions as part of “the world’s largest cooperative pet adoption event.”

Meet the animals from April 4-7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on April 8-11 from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. at the adoption center (2502 E. Travis Street).

MORE CUTE ADOPTABLE ANIMALS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.