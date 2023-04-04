Man pleads guilty in Kilgore chase involving marijuana-filled U-Haul trailer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A California man who led Kilgore police on a chase involving a marijuana-filled U-Haul is going to prison. It was the second such chase in less than a month.

Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2022, after leading police on a high-speed chase through Kilgore while towing a U-Haul trailer; the trailer was later said to be “full of marijuana” in a Kilgore Police Department Facebook post, and had previously been reported stolen.

The chase ended when the truck tires were spiked by the police, causing Dixon to crash in a roadside ditch.

Dixon pleaded guilty to the charge of evading arrest in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court, and accepted a 13-year prison sentence. Two other charges were dropped.

Previous reporting on this story:

Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.