Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment

A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs in an apartment.(Source: Randall County Jail)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in an apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 30, the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit were watching a controlled methamphetamine purchase at Granite Apartments at the area of Eddy Street.

The complaint says Carlos Martin Gonzales was seen exiting the apartment carrying a plastic bag that contained around $46,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Police arrested him after they say he sold an undercover agent meth.

Officials searched his apartment and say they found 31 packages each containing meth in a duffle bag, totaling around $1.2 million.

They also say they found $2,900 in cash in a suitcase and around $31,900 worth of cocaine inside the apartment.

Gonzales is facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to street value estimates, the drugs totaled worth was around $1.277,900.

