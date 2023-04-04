Lufkin Police investigating late-night shooting death

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police are looking for possible suspects after a deadly shooting late Monday night.

According to police, a man was shot at around 11:13 p.m. at his home in the 1100 block of Maberry Street, east of North Timberland Drive, after answering a knock at the door.

Lufkin Police were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Maberry Street Monday night. (Source: KTRE staff)

Family members called 911, but said they didn’t see or hear the suspect, a news release stated.

It’s unclear whether the suspect took off on foot or in a vehicle.

Law enforcement are processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.