Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Lubbock man pleads guilty to 3 counts of child sexual abuse charges, sentenced to 45 years

A Lubbock man plead guilty Monday to three counts of child sexual abuse charges in the 140th District Court under Judge Frietag.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man plead guilty Monday to three counts of child sexual abuse charges in the 140th District Court under Judge Frietag.

Christopher Johnson received 20 years for two counts and an additional 45 for the third count. Johnson will serve a total of 45 years concurrently. He must serve half of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender for life.

Johnson was originally indicted on 12 counts. An indictment filed on Dec. 13, 2022, includes a brief description of each count of sexual abuse and assault of three children. The indictment indicates the abuse of one of the children lasted from 2015 until 2019. The counts claim the abuse of all three children started in 2015.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock man indicted on 2 charges of sexual assault of a child

Johnson was also previously indicted on two charges of sexual assault of a child back in 2020.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-5-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Strong storms possible this morning
Two people stand in front of a destroyed business in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023....
Risk of severe storms persists from Texas to Great Lakes
Nacogdoches city council
Nacogdoches City Council approves contract with USIC Location Services
Lufkin city council BYOB ordinance
Lufkin City Council moves toward regulating BYOB establishments
Pink Dance Party
Tyler senior living center throws surprise party for a special resident