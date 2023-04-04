Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man caught in online sex sting operation pleads guilty

A Longview man has pleaded guilty in the case of an online underage sex sting.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has pleaded guilty in the case of an online underage sex sting.

Ricky Cook, 65, of Longview appeared in the Gregg County courthouse before Judge Alfonso Charles to plead guilty to online solicitation of a minor.

Judge Charles sentenced Cook to 10 years probation, and ordered Cook to register as a sex offender.

Cook must also pay a $1000 dollar fine and complete four hours of community service a month.

Judge Charles warned Cook that there would be no second chances for violating his probation.

Cook was arrested in August of 2021 along with six other men following a joint investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

To read more about that investigation and those arrested, click here.

