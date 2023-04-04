Judge sets projected dates for new Smith County courthouse, parking garage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County residents were given a projected timeline for when movement could begin on transforming Downtown Tyler for the construction of a new parking structure and courthouse.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin laid out the timeline of progression at his State of the County presentation on Tuesday.

Phase 1 of the project includes completing due diligence and schematic design development. This is estimated to be completed around November 2023. In October 2023, construction of the parking garage is expected to begin, with a tentative completion date of August 2024.

Phase 2 is projected to begin in September 2024 with the construction of the courthouse. This is estimated to take two full years to complete with a projected end date of September 2026.

Phase 3 is marked by the transition from the existing courthouse to the new courthouse lasting from September 2026 to September 2027.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin emphasized that these dates are all subject to change.

“Don’t hold me to all these dates. This is projected,” Franklin said.

